Orphan designation: Autologous CD34+ cells transduced with a lentiviral RNA vector that results in integrated cDNA encoding for functional cystinosin Treatment of cystinosis, 19/02/2021 Positive

Cystinosis is caused by a defect in the gene for cystinosin, a protein essential for normal cell function. The medicine, also known as AVR-RD-O4, is a gene therapy, produced from immature blood (stem) cells collected from the patient. A therapeutic gene (transgene) is inserted into the cells, enabling them to produce functional cystinosin. After infusion into the patient, these cells permanently settle in the bone marrow, where they multiply to produce mature blood cells. The immature and mature blood cells that contain the transgene will produce functional cystinosin. These cells can transfer the functional cystinosin to other cells and restore their functionality.

Based on description provided by sponsor

