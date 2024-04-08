Orphan designation: rovatirelin Treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia, 11/11/2022 Positive

Overview

This medicine was designated as an orphan medicine for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia in the European Union on 11 November 2022.

This means that the developer will receive scientific and regulatory support from EMA to advance their medicine to the stage where they can apply for a marketing authorisation.

Orphan designation does not mean the medicine is available or authorised for use. All medicines, including designated orphan medicines, must be authorised before they can be marketed and made available to patients in the EU.

During the medicine's development, doctors may be able to enrol patients in clinical trials investigating the medicine. For information on ongoing clinical trials in the EU, see:

How the medicine is expected to work Rovatirelin is a synthetic analogue of thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH) which is orally active and able to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB). As an analogue of TRH, rovatirelin binds to the TRH receptor which stimulates noradrenergic neurons in the locus coeruleus (LC), the primary source of noradrenalin (NA) in the brain. This is expected to improve movement control and coordination in patients with the disease. Based on description provided by sponsor Stage of development at time of orphan designation At the time of submission of the application for orphan designation: The effects of the medicine had been evaluated in experimental models.

Clinical trials with the medicine in patients with Spinocerebellar ataxia had finished. More information on how potential new medicines are tested during their development is available on Authorisation of medicines. About orphan designation Medicines intended for rare diseases can be granted an orphan designation during their development. The orphan designation allows the developer to benefit from: scientific and regulatory support to advance their medicine to the stage where they can request marketing authorisation;

market exclusivity once the medicine is on the market. To qualify for orphan designation, a medicine must meet a number of criteria: it must be intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating;

the prevalence of the condition in the EU must not be more than 5 in 10,000 or it must be unlikely that marketing of the medicine would generate sufficient returns to justify the investment needed for its development;

there are no satisfactory alternative methods for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the condition or, if such a method exists, the medicine is of significant benefit to those affected by the condition. EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) is responsible for issuing opinions on applications for orphan designations. The Agency sends the COMP opinion to the European Commission, which is responsible for granting the orphan designation. The full list of orphan designations is available in the Community register of orphan medicinal products for human use. For more information, see: