Orphan designation: Adeno-associated virus serotype rh10 containing the human GALC gene Treatment of Krabbe disease, 15/10/2021 Positive

Overview

This medicine was designated as an orphan medicine for the treatment of Krabbe disease in the European Union on 15 October 2021.

This means that the developer will receive scientific and regulatory support from EMA to advance their medicine to the stage where they can apply for a marketing authorisation.

Orphan designation does not mean the medicine is available or authorised for use. All medicines, including designated orphan medicines, must be authorised before they can be marketed and made available to patients in the EU.

During the medicine's development, doctors may be able to enrol patients in clinical trials investigating the medicine. For information on ongoing clinical trials in the EU, see:

How the medicine is expected to work Patients with Krabbe disease lack a working copy of the GALC gene, which is needed to make a protein that protects nerve cells from damage. The medicine consists of a virus that contains normal copies of the GALC gene. When the medicine is given to the patient, it is expected that the virus carries the GALC gene into the nerve cells, enabling them to make the necessary protein. This is expected to reduce the symptoms of the condition. The type of virus used in this medicine (adeno-associated virus) cannot spread or cause disease. Stage of development at time of orphan designation At the time of submission of the application for orphan designation: The effects of the medicine had been evaluated in experimental models. No clinical trials with the medicine in patients with Krabbe disease had been started. More information on how potential new medicines are tested during their development is available on Authorisation of medicines. About orphan designation Medicines intended for rare diseases can be granted an orphan designation during their development. The orphan designation allows the developer to benefit from: scientific and regulatory support to advance their medicine to the stage where they can request marketing authorisation; market exclusivity once the medicine is on the market. To qualify for orphan designation, a medicine must meet a number of criteria: it must be intended for the treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating; the prevalence of the condition in the EU must not be more than 5 in 10,000 or it must be unlikely that marketing of the medicine would generate sufficient returns to justify the investment needed for its development; there are no satisfactory alternative methods for the diagnosis, prevention or treatment of the condition or the medicine is of significant benefit to those affected by the condition. EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) is responsible for issuing opinions on applications for orphan designations. The Agency sends the COMP opinion to the European Commission, which is responsible for granting the orphan designation. The full list of orphan designations is available in the Community register of orphan medicinal products for human use. For more information, see: