Orphan designation: Allogeneic cultured postnatal thymus-derived tissue Treatment of DiGeorge syndrome, 26/02/2019 Positive

The effects of the medicine have been evaluated in experimental models.

At the time of submission of the application for orphan designation, clinical trials with the medicine in patients with DiGeorge syndrome who have a non-functional thymus were ongoing.

At the time of submission, the medicine was not authorised anywhere in the EU for DiGeorge syndrome. Orphan designation of the medicine had been granted in the United States for treatment of patients with complete DiGeorge anomaly.

In accordance with Regulation (EC) No 141/2000 of 16 December 1999, the COMP adopted a positive opinion on 24 January 2019 recommending the granting of this designation.

