Orphan designation: Allogeneic cultured postnatal thymus-derived tissue Treatment of CHARGE syndrome, 26/02/2019 Positive

CHARGE syndrome is a genetic disorder often caused by mutations (changes) in the genes for a protein called CHD7 that is needed for normal development of an unborn child.

Patients with CHARGE syndrome may have an eye defect called coloboma, where part of the eye did not develop properly in the womb. Other problems include delayed growth and abnormalities affecting many parts of the body including the heart, the back of the nose, genitals, brain, limbs, spine and ears. Some patients with CHARGE syndrome have very low levels of, or completely lack, T cells (a type of white blood cell that fights infections) and are therefore prone to infections.

CHARGE syndrome is a long-term debilitating and life-threatening condition due to heart defects, brain and breathing problems and infections.

