Transforming Bodies, While Impacting Lives
Fitness Expert Jay Armour Launches 8-Week Online Body Transformation Coaching Program to Benefit Great Ormond Street Hospital
With this program, not only will participants see a change in their physical appearance, but they will also have the satisfaction of knowing that they have contributed to a worthy cause.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Armour, a renowned fitness expert, is excited to announce the launch of his 8-week online body transformation coaching program. The program is designed to help individuals shred fat and tone muscle, while also raising funds for a great cause. Partnering with Great Ormond Street Hospital, Jay aims to raise a minimum of £100,000 for the charity through this programme. Additionally, he will be awarding a £10,000 prize to the best student at the end of the programme.
— Jay Armour
The 8-week online body transformation coaching program is a comprehensive package that includes personalised workout plans, nutrition guidance, and weekly check-ins with Jay himself. With his expertise and guidance, participants can expect to see significant changes in their body composition and overall fitness levels. But this programme is not just about personal transformation, it also has a bigger purpose - to support the incredible work of Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Great Ormond Street Hospital is a world-renowned children's hospital that provides life-saving treatment and care to children with complex and rare conditions. By partnering with them, Jay hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of these children and their families. With the goal of raising a minimum of £100,000, Jay is calling on individuals to join his programme and make a difference.
In addition to raising funds for the charity, Jay is also offering a £10,000 prize to the best student at the end of the program. This incentive encourages dedication and commitment throughout the program, further motivating individuals to achieve their fitness goals while supporting a worthy cause.
This marks Jay's inaugural fitness transformation competition, coinciding with support for Great Ormond Street Hospital. This initiative pledges personal growth while bolstering fundraising endeavours for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Through participation, individuals actively contribute to uplifting others' lives positively.
