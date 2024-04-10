Transforming Addiction Treatment: A New Paradigm Emerges

Change your thinking, improve your self-esteem and end your addiction to drugs and alcohol forever.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATED, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The addiction and substance use industry is on the cusp of a transformation. Dr. Harry Henshaw, a seasoned licensed psychotherapist with over 38 years of experience, asserts that the current paradigm or perspective for understanding and treating addiction is inadequate. In his forthcoming book, Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction, Dr. Henshaw introduces a groundbreaking new approach that promises to revolutionize addiction treatment.

Despite decades of efforts and countless resources poured into addiction treatment programs, the relapse rate remains alarmingly high, and the death toll from drug overdoses continues to climb. Dr. Henshaw recognizes these sobering realities and identifies an epistemic issue at the heart of the problem. He contends that the prevailing understanding of addiction, focusing primarily on physiological factors, fails to address the root cause of addiction.

"To truly help those suffering from substance use disorders, we must shift our focus from physiology to psychology," says Dr. Henshaw. "Addictive behaviors are not merely a result of chemical dependency; they are deeply intertwined with psychological factors. The real cause of drug and alcohol addiction is that those suffering from substance use disorders think and believe that they are not good enough, do not matter, are inadequate, or some other self-limiting negative belief that they have created about themselves."

Dr. Henshaw proposes a new perspective on addiction based on his extensive clinical experience and academic background, including a doctoral degree in human development from Boston University. He argues that by reframing addiction as a psychological issue rather than solely a physiological one, treatment approaches can become more effective and efficient. Instead of either drugs or alcohol, Dr. Henshaw believes that individuals are really addicted to a thought or belief that constantly tells them that they are not good enough.

"This book serves as an introduction to a paradigm shift in addiction treatment," explains Dr. Henshaw. "It challenges conventional wisdom and opens doors to innovative approaches that prioritize understanding and addressing the underlying psychological dynamic driving addictive behaviors. When a person comes to change his thinking from a negative to a positive self-image, when he comes to think and believe that he is good enough just as he is in the present moment, he will end his addictive behaviors forever."

Dr. Henshaw's expertise spans various settings, from inpatient hospitals to residential treatment programs to outpatient counseling centers, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of addiction treatment. Currently practicing in Miami, Florida, Dr. Henshaw remains dedicated to improving outcomes for individuals struggling with addictive behaviors. Read more about Dr. Henshaw's way of understanding and treating drug and alcohol addiction in his book Prelude to a Paradigm Shift for Addiction, now on sale at Amazon.

