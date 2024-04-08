Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 8, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 8 include the following:

Tuesday, April 9 at 12:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at Higher Education Day, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Tuesday, April 9 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will join Darlington Raceway and NASCAR for a press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: Media members planning to attend the event should RSVP to Matt Humphrey at mhumphrey@nascar.com

Wednesday, April 10 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the 26th Annual South Carolina Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, SC State Fire, Memorial Plaza, 141 Monticello Trail, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 11 to Friday, April 12: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican State Leadership Committee’s Women Leadership Summit, Washington, D.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: April 1, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for April 1, 2024, included:

Monday, April 1

9:40 AM: Call with a local official.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, April 3

2:34 PM: Call with a local official.

2:45 PM: Call with a local official.

5:28 PM: Constituent call.

Thursday, April 4

2:30 PM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

