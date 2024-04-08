Sen. Collett Talks Paid Leave & Sexual Harassment Policy at US Dept. of Labor Panel in Washington

Washington, D.C. − April 8, 2024 − On Monday, April 1, Pennsylvania Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) participated in panel discussion hosted by the United States Department of Labor’s Women’s Bureau and Chief Diversity and Equity Office, “Celebrating Women Workers who Advocate for Change.”

Panelists representing a variety of industries, from the skilled trades to professional sports, discussed their efforts to promote gender equity in the workforce.

“Monday’s discussion underscores the reality that women across this country continue to rise to meet the challenge of building a more just, equitable, and prosperous economy for every American,” Senator Collett said. “I am honored to have shared the work we are doing in the Keystone State to live up to the legacy of our mothers, aunts, and sisters and forge a brighter future.”

Collett spoke about her work to establish paid family and medical leave, strengthen sexual harassment policies, modernize our equal pay law, and improve access to menstrual products, among other issues impacting working women.

When discussing the challenges that arise while trying to get these urgent bills across the finish line, Collett added: “The barriers exist. It’s my job to figure out a way to get around them, to break them down, or to go under them if I have to – whatever it takes to find allies that are able to advocate for this piece of legislation that I know can do good things for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Senator Collett joined notable speakers from across the country, including:

Betty Hung, Senior Counselor to Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su (Keynote Speaker)

Wendy Chun-Hoon, Director of the Women’s Bureau, DOL (Moderator)

Dulce Ceballos, Domestic Worker, Member of National Domestic Workers Alliance (Panelist)

Rochelle Ramsey-Walker, Tradeswoman, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (Panelist)

Jessica Tang, American Federation of Teachers Vice President (Panelist)

Mana Shim, Professional Soccer Player (Panelist)

Photos from the panel event can be found here, and a full recording of the panel is available on YouTube.

