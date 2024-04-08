Commission approves re-introduction of €2.5 billion Romanian State aid scheme to support companies in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine

The European Commission has approved the re-introduction of a Romanian scheme of approximately €2.5 billion (RON 12.5 billion) to support companies in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The re-introduced scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework adopted by the Commission on 9 March 2023 and as amended on 20 November 2023.

The Commission approved the initial scheme on 9 September 2022 (SA.103626) and its first re-introduction on 26 January 2023 (SA.105503), which expired on 31 December 2023. Under the reintroduced scheme, the aid will take the form of guarantees and direct grants. The re-introduced scheme aims at ensuring that sufficient liquidity remains available to companies affected by the economic disturbance provoked by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Commission found that the Romanian scheme, as re-introduced, continues to be in line with the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. In particular, the aid (i) will not exceed €280,000 per company active in the agricultural sector; €335,000 per company active in the fishery and aquaculture sectors; and €2.25 million per company active in all other sectors; and (ii) will be granted no later than 30 June 2024. The Commission concluded that the re-introduced Romanian scheme remains necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State, in line with Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the conditions set out in the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU State aid rules.

More information on the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework and other actions taken by the Commission to address the economic impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine and foster the transition towards a net-zero economy can be found here. The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the number SA.113044 in the State aid register on the Commission’s competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved.