BECAUSE THEY'RE FUNNY COMEDY FESTIVAL RETURNS TO WASHINGTON DC

Enjoy Unmatched Live Comedy, Master Classes, Panels, and the New Comedy Cares VIP Charity Event from September 27-29

Washington, DC, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NICE CROWD , in partnership with Events DC, is thrilled to announce the return of the Because They're Funny (BTF) Comedy Festival, a three-day event dedicated to amplifying BIPOC comedic talent. Following its acclaimed debut in 2023, which USA Today named One of the Top 10 New Events of The Year, BTF is back for its second annual installment from September 27-29, 2024, across The Wharf’s venues with performances and events at The Anthem, Pearl Street Warehouse and more.

A spinoff of the American Black Film Festival, BTF aims to propel a new generation of stand-up comedians to stardom and showcase content in the comedy genre that features people of color. In 2023, the BTF festival garnered a tremendous response, drawing more than 5,200 attendees and 1,000 submissions for the showpiece "Breakout Comedian of the Year" competition. Last year’s winner, Alfred Kainga, was signed by Innovative Arts talent agency and is currently on a national tour. The event also included notable talent such as Tommy Davidson, Yvonne Orji, DC Young Fly, Donnell Rawlings and Nicole Byer.

"After witnessing the tremendous success of last year's festival, we're inspired to adopt a more community-centric approach,” said Jeff Friday, Founder of NICE CROWD and visionary behind BTF. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Events DC and honored to enrich this year's festival with a local charitable aspect deepening our engagement with the community that surrounds and uplifts us.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome the Because They’re Funny Comedy Festival back home to Washington, D.C., the best city in the world for entertainment, culture, and more,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “The inaugural festival was a tremendous success and became one of the top 10 new festivals of 2023. This year, I am excited to build upon that success and showcase the best comedic talent within the BIPOC community to residents and visitors from across the country.”

New this year, the 2024 festival kicks off with the "Comedy Cares for DC" event, a VIP showcase and charity roast. This event underscores BTF's mission to deploy comedy as a force for good.

Over three days, BTF will showcase a dynamic array of talent with headline acts, rising standup comedy stars, master classes, lively panels, networking opportunities and BTF’s flagship "Breakout Comedian of the Year" competition, offering a life-changing $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity for the winner to secure representation by a top Hollywood talent agency.

The call for submissions is now open to comedians across the nation and passes are available for purchase beginning April 15, 2024. Headliners and comedy lineup to be announced early this summer.

BTF partners and sponsors to date are the presenting partner Events DC, DC Improv and programming from LAFF MOBB.

To learn more, please visit www.becausetheyrefunny.com.

About NICE CROWD

NICE CROWD, a pioneering entertainment company at the forefront of the live events industry. Its passion lies in curating and promoting immersive festivals and live experiences that celebrate the rich diversity of BIPOC talent. By spotlighting exceptional artists and cultural innovators, the company aims to create vibrant and inclusive spaces that resonate with audiences globally.

To learn more about NICE CROWD, visit www.nicecrowd.com.

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for Washington, DC, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the LEED Gold-certified Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, The Fields at RFK, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United

States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com.

Media Contact:

McKenzie Pickett

mckenzie@thebrandguild.com

(804)244-1175

Attachment

Christy Goodman Events DC 2028092005 cgoodman@eventsdc.com