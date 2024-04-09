Ratnakar Verma Joins TapClicks as Senior Vice President of AI Engineering

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced that Ratnakar Verma has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Engineering at TapClicks.

As Senior Vice President of Engineering at Accelitas since 2019, Verma led initiatives to build an advanced financial reconciliation product geared towards the AdTech industry. This automated reconciliation resulted in reduced discrepancy and increased ad spend accuracy, improving the efficiency of customers’ campaigns on Facebook, Pinterest, and Google. Verma also implemented Agile methodology companywide, which enhanced cross-functional collaboration, improved transparency, and enhanced delivery efficiency.

In his executive role at TapClicks, he will focus on AI initiatives, TapClicks’ Marketplace, the core platform and enhancements for the next generation of data, along with quality.

“Ratnakar’s experience and success in product development for the AdTech industry is invaluable,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks. “His ability to deliver quantifiable, financial results, along with his superior management insights, benefits TapClicks, its partners and its customers.”

“I am honored to be part of the TapClicks management team, and to contribute to its future growth in a variety of market segments.” commented Verma. “I am excited and looking forward to applying my AdTech industry experience to the TapClicks product line, adding value to our partners and customers.”

Verma previously worked in technical management roles including VP Engineering at FusionSeven; VP Software Engineering at IPG Mediabrands; Software Services Engineering at Personal Capital; Internet Services at Wells Fargo Bank; Consumer Solutions at RSA Security; Technical Staff at HCL Consulting; and Senior Officer at Tata Unisys.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Mysore, with specialization in Artificial Intelligence.

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.