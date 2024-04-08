Students and faculty of Xi’an Jiaotong University join study camp at UM to learn about Macao’s development

MACAU, April 8 - Students and faculty from Nanyang College of Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU) visited Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) of the University of Macau (UM) to participate in the ‘Xi’an-Macau Twin Cities: Study Camp on Sustainable Development of Tourist Cities’. During the study camp, members from the two colleges explored Macao’s sustainable development strategy as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Led by Guo Xiaoping, director of XJTU’s Nanyang College, a group of 12 students and faculty members visited UM’s HFPJC. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vivian Jiang, associate master of HFPJC, introduced the residential college system of UM and the development of HFPJC. She looked forward to deepening exchanges and cooperation between the two colleges in the future. A student leaders’ symposium was also held, where students from both colleges shared their experiences and perspectives and explored the important role of student organisations in promoting the development of colleges.

During the camp, members from both colleges visited the UNESCO Historic Centre of Macao to learn about Macao’s unique historical and cultural heritage and the various measures to preserve and promote the World Heritage sites. They also visited revitalisation projects in Taipa and Coloane to study how to strike a balance between preserving natural ecology and revitalising old districts in the midst of urban development. Through these field trips and exchanges, students and faculty from both colleges gained an in-depth understanding of the importance of maintaining harmony between urban development, nature, and history. They also learned about how to protect the ecological environment and preserve the historical and cultural heritage in the context of tourism development.

During the closing ceremony, students from HFPJC engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as the relationship between the tourism industry and environmental protection, the preservation of cultural heritage and the development of tourism infrastructure, and shared their perspectives and innovative ideas. Students and faculty members from Nanyang College also shared Xi’an’s experience in the sustainable development of tourism and made suggestions on developing Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

The study camp provided valuable learning and exchange opportunities for students and faculty members from both colleges, and enhanced mutual understanding and friendship between them. The participants said that through the exchanges and field trips, they gained a better understanding of UM’s residential college system, as well as Macao’s practices and innovations in promoting sustainable tourism. These experiences laid a foundation for further exchanges and cooperation between the two colleges in areas such as the residential college education and relevant practices and innovations.