SmartOne.ai Gains New Leadership Edge with Eric Raza as President and COO
Together, we will redefine the promises of AI, starting with ensuring the integrity, safety, efficiency, and privacy of the data pipeline that powers the most transformative solutions.”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartOne.ai, a trailblazer in artificial intelligence (AI) and data solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eric Raza as its new President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic move comes on the heels of the company's recent establishment of its headquarters in Montreal, a global hub for AI innovation, and the addition of Nicholas Nadeau, P. Eng, Ph.D, as Chief Technology Officer.
Eric's arrival marks a pivotal moment for SmartOne.ai as the company accelerates its mission to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI. With over 25 years of transformational leadership experience in the tech sector, Eric brings a dynamic blend of global expertise and a deep understanding of the power of data and technology to drive innovation.
"Eric's visionary leadership and proven track record of driving large-scale transformations will be instrumental in propelling our mission forward," said Habib Hassim, Founder and Executive Chairman of SmartOne.ai. "His unique blend of international experience and a meaningful connection to our roots in Madagascar will add invaluable depth as we continue to establish our global leadership in AI."
As President and COO, Eric Raza (also known as Eric Razafindrakoto) will spearhead SmartOne.ai's strategic transformation, enhancing operations, projects, sales, marketing, and the company's information technology infrastructure. Known for his ability to deliver double-digit turnarounds, Eric previously held executive leadership roles at MediaKind, Bounteous, and Ericsson North America, where he led a $7 billion telecom-managed services transformation with a team of 6,000.
"I am honored and energized to join the SmartOne.ai team at this pivotal moment," said Eric Raza. "Together, we will redefine the promises of AI, starting with ensuring the integrity, safety, efficiency, and privacy of the data pipeline that powers the most transformative solutions. I'm excited to leverage my global experience and deep connection to Madagascar to help drive SmartOne.ai's continued growth and innovation."
Shahysta Hassim, CEO of SmartOne.ai, added, "We're thrilled to welcome Eric to our leadership team. His expertise and vision will be invaluable as we consolidate our position, innovate, and expand our reach, building even stronger bridges between humans and technology, and the developed and developing world."
About SmartOne.ai
SmartOne.ai is a trailblazer in the world of artificial intelligence, expertly processing a vast array of data formats to advance industries worldwide. With over 1,000 professionals globally, the company partners with leading companies and institutions to create AI solutions that are intuitive, reliable, ethical, and respectful of data privacy. From enhancing operational efficiency to unlocking new insights, SmartOne.ai's cutting-edge technology and data labeling services is transforming the way organizations leverage the power of data.
Jonathan Milne
SmartOne Intelligence Artificielle Canada Inc
jonathan@smartone.ai