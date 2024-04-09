Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,592 in the last 365 days.

Port of Corpus Christi Authority Sets Sail with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning

The new system will not only reduce manual entry and duplicate work but also increase transparency and accessibility of data for the public.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Port of Corpus Christi Authority in Texas continues to expand to meet the dynamic demands of maritime commerce, the need for a modern budgeting tool became paramount, especially given the complexities of managing a large district with a manual budget process. Recognizing these challenges, the Authority selected OpenGov, the leader in government budgeting software, to provide a cutting-edge solution for budgeting and planning.

The manual assembly of the internal budget book, previously a long process involving numerous spreadsheets, and the time-consuming nature of capital planning highlighted the need for a more streamlined and efficient system. The Port sought a solution that offered not just interactive reporting and simplified Budget Book production, but also advanced forecasting capabilities to better manage and communicate financial planning. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, with its ability to automate processes and integrate financial data seamlessly, stood out as the ideal platform to meet these needs.

The adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning promises a transformative change for the Port of Corpus Christi Authority, with expectations of significantly more efficient budget processes and enhanced strategic project planning. The new system will not only reduce manual entry and duplicate work but also increase transparency and accessibility of data for the public, ensuring a smoother, more intuitive experience for all stakeholders involved.

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here

You just read:

Port of Corpus Christi Authority Sets Sail with OpenGov Budgeting & Planning

Distribution channels: Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more