EU and UNDP supply modern water trucks and mobile water treatment facilities to Kryvyi Rih

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have delivered 15 modern water trucks in response to the ongoing water crisis in the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine. Each of them has a capacity of 10 cubic metres, and will help residents gain access to clean and safe drinking water.

The EU and UNDP in Ukraine also delivered 60 mobile water treatment facilities to city authorities to remove contaminants from water before it is delivered to consumers.

The supply of water trucks will enable the delivery of treated water from additional and emergency sources, rather than only from fixed water treatment plants, to the district settlements. This will ensure access to safe drinking water for more residents.

“The water trucks and water treatment facilities that were provided to the communities of Kryvyi Rih District are exactly what is needed to significantly help in addressing the aftermath of the ecological disaster,” said Yevhen Sytnychenko, the head of the Kryvyi Rih District Administration.

Historically, the Kakhovka Reservoir was a crucial source of both drinking water and energy for the residents of Kryvyi Rih, with the city relying on it for 70 per cent of its water supply. However, following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant in June 2023, which resulted in the draining of the reservoir, the district has faced a severe shortage of centralised water supply, exacerbated by further Russian attacks on hydro-technical structures, UNDP said in a press release.

The EU and UNDP in Ukraine also plan to provide additional support that will include more water trucks for communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts, along with the installation of a significant number of water filtering stations.

Find out more

Press release