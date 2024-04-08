Newsweek Web Series “Unconventional” Featuring Naveed Jamali Honored by 2024 Webby Awards

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) announced the nominations for the 28th Annual Webby Awards, recognizing the Newsweek web series Unconventional as an honoree for best-branded entertainment video series. The series features Newsweek Editor at Large, Naveed Jamali, who is a military expert, author, veteran, journalist, and former spy.



On Unconventional, Naveed tells the story of the new generation entering the U.S. military and how they bring diversity and new attitudes while still upholding the traditions of one of our nation’s oldest institutions. For each episode, Naveed embeds for 36 hours with various military commands, giving an inside look at today's armed forces in action.

“It’s a great honor for Unconventional to receive this recognition from the Webby Awards,” said Naveed Jamali, series host, and Newsweek Editor at Large, “I hope to continue bringing our audience stories that highlight the women and men who wear the nation’s uniform all across our nation’s military.”

Newsweek's 2024 Unconventional Webby entry included episodes aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, with the Marines of the Marine Expeditionary Unit, aloft in a B-52 bomber, and flying in a B-2 Stealth Bomber. Naveed became the 820th person to ever fly in a B-2, and the only journalist to film and fly for a series in the Stealth Bomber. The B-2 Stealth Bomber episode has over 1 million views and almost 80 thousand hours of watch time.

The Webby Awards are the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet. Beginning in 1996, The Webbys are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Their 3,000+ judging panel is comprised of Executive Members, including leading internet experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities, as well as Associate Members who are former Webby winners, nominees, and internet professionals. This year’s Webby Award winners will be announced on May 13, 2024 at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan.

Newsweek is currently filming the 2024 season. For more information about the web series, please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/unconventional

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.