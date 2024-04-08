Questex Unveils Fierce Network, a New Mega Portal that Merges Fierce Telecom, Fierce Wireless and Silverlinings to Meet the Needs of Global Communications Industry Decision Makers

NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today unveils Fierce Network, a new mega portal that merges Fierce Telecom, Fierce Wireless and Silverlinings to meet the needs of decision makers throughout the global communications industry. Click here to visit Fierce Network.



Fierce Network is the destination for heavy-duty ​industry news and analysis. The site covers AI, automation, fixed & mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security, and more. Newsletters will include Fierce Network: Broadband (formerly Fierce Telecom), Fierce Network: Wireless (formerly Fierce Wireless), and Fierce Network: Cloud (formerly Silverlinings). As part of the mega portal launch, Fierce Network is also launching a new research arm called Fierce Research with a focus on AI, cloud, open RAN, broadband, and more. The Fierce Network portfolio also includes webinars, virtual events and the live, in-person event Broadband Nation Expo.

“Cloud, AI, automation and modernization promise to be incredibly disruptive to the communications industry because the capabilities aren’t restricted to just the telco, enterprise or vertical industries; they’re ubiquitous, blurring the borders between these sectors, allowing companies to reinvent themselves and build positions into new markets,” said Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief, Fierce Network.

Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader, Questex Technology Group added, “Tech and ingenuity are driving change and with Fierce Network, we’re embracing this transition by totally remodeling our coverage of next gen communications. The new Fierce Network will unite our coverage of mobile, broadband and vertical markets to meet the needs of network decision makers in the coming era.”

About Fierce Network

The global communications industry is converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world’s operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today’s decision makers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit https://www.fierce-network.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

