HANDEL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM CELEBRATES SWEET GRAND OPENING AFFAIR IN DOWNINGTOWN
The first 100 guests receive Free Ice Cream for a Year on April 11thDOWNINGTOWN, PA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, named #1 ice cream on the planet by National Geographic, is expanding in Pennsylvania with the opening of its newest Scoop Shop in Downingtown, PA. Experienced franchisees Andy and Maria Rick are opening their second Handel’s at 520 E. Lancaster Ave. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, April 11, when the first 100 guests will be treated to Free Ice Cream for a Year! Festivities start at 11 am and will be open to the public.
The Downingtown Handel’s is led by franchise owners Andy and Maria Rick. The husband-and-wife duo also own the Royersford Handel’s. The couple met at Drexel University and now have three children. Andy Rick is a chemical engineer and Maria Rick studied accounting. Both backgrounds have helped make their Royersford store successful.
“My husband and I have enjoyed running the Royersford store so much that we wanted to expand to a market that we felt needed an ice cream. We were already familiar with Handel’s, so it was a natural choice,” said Maria Rick, Co-Owner of the Downingtown Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We love that even though Handel’s is a franchise, it still has an intimate feeling like a small company. Plus, we believe the product is superior to others in our area. Our first home was in Downingtown, so we’re very familiar with the community and look forward to bringing our freshly made fun ice cream flavors here.”
The Downingtown Handel’s boasts 1,900 sq. ft. and will serve up local and seasonal flavors including Mud Pie, Rocky Mocha Blast, Green Monster, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering.
The new store will have seasonal hours. From March-October, the Downingtown Handel’s will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and from November-February, it will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
For more information about the Downingtown Handel’s, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/Downingtown or follow them on Instagram @handels_downingtown or Facebook at Handels of Downingtown.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. TasteAtlas also recognized the brand for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel's currently has 130 locations across 14 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
