MDC staff places new fish habitat on Lake of the Ozarks near Wigwam School Access

CAMDENTON, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) added new cedar brush piles this winter around Wigwam School Access, located on the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks near the 66 mile marker. This includes three new brush piles that provide bank fishing opportunities, including one at the ADA-accessible fishing dock.

Unwanted cedars were cut from the conservation area, loaded onto the habitat barge, and submerged. Each brush pile is made up of stacks of multiple large cedar trees. These cedars can last up to 10 years or more and provide habitat and forage for several species of fish, including bass and crappie, two of the most popular sport fish at Lake of the Ozarks.

Since snagging is popular in the area, habitat locations were carefully chosen to avoid the main channel where snagging occurs. The habitats can be found in a variety of habitat types and depths, including cove channels, gravel points, bluffs, and gently sloping banks.

The new brush pile locations have already been added to the MO Fishing app. For information about the free MO Fishing app, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZJZ. To learn more about lake, pond, and reservoir habitats in Missouri, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42U.