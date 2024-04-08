Submit Release
MDC offers free Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class April 17 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – Keeping a firearm clean and the moving parts properly lubricated is important for successful hunting or target shooting. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at Parkville.

Experts will provide tips for keeping shotguns, rifles, and pistols in good working order. They will teach what equipment and materials are needed and what techniques to use. Participants may bring their own unloaded firearms to the class or use those provided by MDC.

This class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHM.

