Celebrate Earth Day with free MDC tree seedlings April 20 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Earth Day is April 22. To help families celebrate, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering free Ozark witch-hazel or pawpaw tree seedlings from 8 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

While supplies last, visitors to the center on April 20 may select one witch hazel or one pawpaw seedling to plant in their yard. Witch-hazel grows as a shrub or small tree and is known for flowering on the first warm days of late winter or early spring. Pawpaws are small trees with attractive leaves that produce a fruit edible for people and wildlife, which is often compared to texture and taste of bananas.

Registration is not required for this event. Visitors can also view the exhibits in the nature center or hike on the outdoor trails. For more information on Burr Oak Woods, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.