Developing ties with China top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy: NA Chairman

VIETNAM, April 8 - BEIJING — Developing ties with China has always been on the top of Việt Nam's foreign policy agenda.

That was the remark by the Chairman of Việt Nam's National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ at his meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.

During their meeting, Chairman Huệ conveyed warm regards from Việt Nam's Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other Vietnamese Party and State leaders to President Xi.

He congratulated China on the achievements made by its Party, State and people, especially since the 18th National Congress. He expressed confidence that the Chinese people would successfully realise the goals set at the 20th Congress to build a modern and prosperous socialist power.

He believes that China will continue to contribute significantly to global peace and development by implementing good-neighbourly diplomacy that brings cooperation opportunities to neighbouring countries, including Việt Nam.

For his part, President Xi sent cordial regards to General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He affirmed China's support for Việt Nam's path to becoming a prosperous socialist country. He stressed that the consensus reached by the two countries' top leaders on building a community with a shared future carries strategic significance, ushering in a new phase of wide-ranging bilateral cooperation across six major areas.

The two leaders expressed delight at the development of Việt Nam-China relations, noting the two Parties and countries share similarities in ideological foundation and the goal of socialism for the benefit and happiness of their people.

"Developing ties with China is a strategic choice and top priority in Việt Nam's foreign policy," Chairman Huệ reaffirmed, stating the country's consistent adherence to the one-China policy.

President Xi affirmed China greatly valued its relationship with Việt Nam and was ready to deepen Party-to-Party and country-to-country cooperation.

Chairman Huệ called for consolidating bilateral political trust and increasing high-level exchanges and cooperation in key areas like diplomacy, public security and defence.

He also called for elevating strategic connectivity to generate new growth drivers, focusing on trade promotion, expanding Việt Nam's farm produce exports to China, and boosting cooperation in railways, expressways, maritime, aviation, finance and digitalisation.

The top legislator also suggested increasing people-to-people exchanges and enhancing communication, consensus building and bilateral cooperation to better handle maritime issues.

President Xi affirmed China was ready to promote high-level contacts, enhance Party cooperation and share governance and nation-building experience with Việt Nam.

He said China would step up bilateral cooperation across the board, especially in railways, digital economy, renewable energy and other emerging industries, and welcome Việt Nam's participation in China's regional development strategies.

He welcomed the signing of a new cooperation agreement between China's National People's Congress and Việt Nam's National Assembly to raise bilateral parliamentary ties to a higher level.

He urged the two bodies to actively implement cooperation programmes across all spheres and levels.

He also called for substantive bilateral cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, especially among young generations, to cement the foundation for friendship between the two countries' people.

He suggested experience-sharing in building a socialist rule-of-law state under Party leadership and improving the socialist legal system. — VNS