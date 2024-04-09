HORSES FOR MENTAL HEALTH CONTINUES PARTNERSHIP WITH ZOETIS EQUINE AS TITLE SPONSOR OF SEEN THROUGH HORSES CAMPAIGN 2024
We're proud to support organizations dedicated to equine-assisted services, amplifying the therapeutic potential of these remarkable animals.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses for Mental Health (HMH) is thrilled to announce the continued partnership with Zoetis U.S. Equine Division, the Title Sponsor for the 2024 Seen Through Horses Campaign. This partnership marks a significant milestone, enabling HMH to significantly increase their impact and ability to provide resources for 80 nonprofit organizations in 36 states participating in the 2024 campaign.
— Jen Grant, Head of Marketing at Zoetis U.S. Equine Division
Zoetis U.S. Equine Division has continued to drive impact within the equine and mental health sectors having facilitated support to Horses for Mental Health in initiating the Seen Through Horses Campaign in 2022 and 2023, raising $180,000 for the nonprofit Charity Partners.
Jen Grant, Head of Marketing at Zoetis U.S. Equine Division, stated, "At Zoetis, we recognize the profound connection between humans and horses, rooted in a unique language of reciprocal understanding. Drawing from our own experiences as horse owners, we're committed to advancing equine care through innovative products like Quest® Plus Gel, Dormosedan® Gel, Pro-Stride® APS, and Core EQ Innovator®. We're proud to support organizations dedicated to equine-assisted services, amplifying the therapeutic potential of these remarkable animals. Together, we're shaping a future where horses play a vital role in promoting holistic well-being.”
Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer awareness campaign in which people, non-profits, mental health specialists, celebrities, influencers and businesses help to increase awareness, public engagement and raise critical funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth services. The campaign will run throughout May, during Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Our goal is for every person to know that incorporating horses into mental health treatment is an accessible and effective option. These 80 organizations are transforming lives and addressing the mental health crisis by offering these life-saving services.” – Lynn Thomas, LCSW Co-founder, Horses for Mental Health
To support nonprofit organizations incorporating horses into mental health and personal growth programs and services around the nation, please visit www.horsesformentalhealth.org and donate today.
The Seen Through Horses Campaign 2024 is presented by Zoetis U.S. Equine Division, in partnership with Horses for Mental Health and our 15 Premier Partners.
To learn more about The Seen Through Horses Campaign showcasing the incredible impact horses have on mental health, visit www.horsesformentalhealth.org.
About Horses for Mental Health & the Seen Through Horses Campaign
Produced by Horses for Mental Health, Seen Through Horses is a peer-to-peer campaign composed of individuals, nonprofits, mental health professionals, influencers, and businesses to increase awareness, public engagement, and raise critical funds to improve access to programs incorporating horses for mental health and personal growth. Horses can make a much-needed difference for mental health challenges so many in our world face. Seen Through Horses aims to convene a community, empower nonprofits, and share stories of transformation to illustrate the positive impacts of incorporating horses into mental health services and programs.
The campaign is composed of mental health and equine professionals who have dedicated their lives to supporting both horses and humans. Seen Through Horses Campaign is made possible by our Title Sponsor, Zoetis, and produced by Horses for Mental Health. In addition to our title sponsor and executive producer, premier partners supporting the campaign also include The American Horse Council, American Psychological Association’s Section on Human-Animal Interaction (APA HAI), Arenas for Change (ARCH), Black in the Saddle, Equine Network, EQUUS Films & Arts, EQUUS Television Network, Horses & Humans Research Foundation, Institute for Human-Animal Connection, Natural Lifemanship, New Trails Learning Systems, PATH International, Polyvagal Equine Institute, Temple Grandin Equine Center (CSU), and The HERD Institute.
About Zoetis
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.1 billion in 2022 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.Zoetis.com.
The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.
