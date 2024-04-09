Grown Climate Smart Teams Up with Perlick Distillery to Embrace Sustainability in Craft Spirits
Sarona, Wisconsin-based Perlick Distillery partners with The DeLong Co., Inc.’s Grown Climate Smart brand.SARONA, WISCONSIN, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grown Climate Smart, an initiative by The DeLong Co., Inc., announces its latest partnership with Perlick Distillery, marking a significant stride in the realm of sustainable spirits production. Based in Sarona, Wisconsin, Perlick Distillery is renowned for its commitment to crafting premium spirits, and this collaboration signifies a shared dedication to sustainability and climate-smart agriculture. Perlick Distillery's decision to integrate the Grown Climate Smart logo onto its bottles underscores its pledge to continue integrating climate-smart farming practices to grow their own grain, ultimately used in their distillery production.
Dylan Vaca, Brand and Marketing Manager at Grown Climate Smart, expresses enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are excited about working with Perlick Distillery to strengthen their sustainability commitment. By adding the Grown Climate Smart logo to their bottles, Perlick Distillery not only aligns themselves with climate-smart agriculture but also offers consumers another sustainable option when making purchasing decisions."
Scott Perlick, Owner of Perlick Distillery, shares Vaca's excitement, remarking, "We are thrilled to partner with Grown Climate Smart and further solidify our dedication to sustainability and climate-smart agriculture. This collaboration allows us to showcase our commitment to environmentally responsible practices while continuing to deliver exceptional spirits to our customers."
The Grown Climate Smart logo represents adherence to sustainable farming practices, including cover cropping, reduced tillage, nutrient management, and windbreak implementation—values closely aligned with Perlick Distillery's ethos of responsible sourcing and production methods.
Perlick Distillery's pledge to sustainability is evident in the incorporation of the Grown Climate Smart logo on their range of spirits, such as Yeoman vodka. Each bottle bearing the Grown Climate Smart seal reaffirms the distillery's commitment to crafting premium-quality spirits sustainably.
As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability backed products, the collaboration between Perlick Distillery and Grown Climate Smart mirrors the growing demand in the spirits industry. Perlick Distillery and The DeLong Co., Inc. invite consumers to seek out Grown Climate Smart labeled products from Perlick Distillery, supporting sustainable choices and championing environmentally conscious initiatives.
