MEDIAGENIX Acquires Media Program Management Solution from Broadcast AdTech Leader, Expands Footprint in North America

Company experiences significant growth, brings AI and Machine Learning (ML)-based automated solutions to broadcast and cable networks

MIAMI, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIAGENIX, a global leader in content life cycle solutions, today announced it acquired the media program management solution of record for broadcast networks and cable companies across the US. As part of the transaction, MEDIAGENIX acquired 55 new customers and 11 employees from its strategic partner, the market leader in broadcast inventory and revenue workflow management. The company also announced its market expansion, appointing a US headquarters in Miami, FL and opening a new office in Denver, CO. Both offices will manage client relations and support for its growing roster of customers across North America and Latin America.

The newly acquired technology was created by MEDIAGENIX and introduced into the US market nearly two decades ago via its strategic partner, offering the broadcast TV marketplace a way to manage content across channels and platforms, from production and acquisition through rights, scheduling, and transmission. Although it has been the cable and TV industry’s media program management solution of record, it lacked automation. MEDIAGENIX plans to expand US operations while providing its newly acquired customers with direct access to automation for optimizing content and scheduling strategies while automating free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (VOD) implementations.

“With this strategic acquisition and market expansion, MEDIAGENIX plans to fill the growing void in the US broadcast industry: true automation,” said Emmanuel Müller, Managing Director of Americas at MEDIAGENIX. “The acquisition of this reference technology anchors our position as a leading provider of content strategy and scheduling solutions worldwide, allowing us to directly engage with broadcast and cable networks looking to expand and monetize offerings in FAST and VOD. This is another step in our global product evolution as we continue to roll out streaming content and advertising management solutions in local markets around the world.”

Bringing Market-Leading FAST and VOD Ad Solutions to North America

MEDIAGENIX’s focus is on accelerating streaming advertising business models by optimizing content strategy, content value management, and content scheduling. The company developed this expertise in markets around the world and, most recently, for its strategic partner in the US. With decades of experience exclusively in content-centric solutions, MEDIAGENIX provides SaaS-based solutions that media companies around the world trust and rely on, including AMC Networks, TelevisaUnivision, and A&E Networks. In response to demand from broadcasters and advertisers, the company plans to market its automated VOD and FAST advertising solutions to address market needs across North America.

FAST: The Billion-Dollar Growth Market

The popularity of FAST in North America is skyrocketing, with a growing number of viewers opting for free, ad-supported content over paid subscriptions. This represents a significant growth opportunity for cable networks and broadcasters in the US. In fact, when compared globally, the US is expected to generate the most revenue in the FAST market, with the projected revenue for 2024 in North America expected to reach US$7.82bn*. This puts pressure on media companies to adopt a lean content life cycle that seamlessly connects content strategy, content value management, and content scheduling. MEDIAGENIX offers the speed and intelligence of AI and ML-based solutions for automating FAST implementations with efficiencies that scale at the speed of “instant”, letting media companies add exponential value to their content and engagement results.

By establishing its US headquarters and opening the Denver office, acquiring the leading media program management solution and industry experts, and inheriting a built-in customer base, MEDIAGENIX is positioned for accelerated expansion in North America. The company plans to invest considerable resources to further growth and innovation in FAST and VOD content strategy, planning, and engagement for cable and broadcast TV companies.

MEDIAGENIX will be at NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas, April 14-17, at booth W2066 in the West Hall. To schedule a meeting at NAB Show, click here. To schedule an interview, please contact Michael Ingalls at 917-494-4909 or MGX@penvine.com. For more information about MEDIAGENIX, contact americas@mediagenix.tv.

About MEDIAGENIX

MEDIAGENIX is a global market leader in content life cycle solutions that maximize content value and audience engagement. In this era of insatiable demand for multiplatform video content, business agility is the key to staying one step ahead of consumption. MEDIAGENIX makes this possible by helping media companies optimize their content strategies, content value management, and content scheduling so they can work smarter, better and faster. MEDIAGENIX’s powerful SaaS platform lets global networks and streamers facilitate rapid deployment and increase monetization across FAST, VOD and other broadcast and digital video streaming media while improving operational efficiencies and cross-platform audience engagement. With MEDIAGENIX, media operators maximize their content ROI by streamlining their content supply chain and optimizing the content life cycle. Nearly 200 media companies around the world already trust and rely on MEDIAGENIX, including TelevisaUnivision, AMC Networks, and A&E Networks.

MEDIAGENIX is headquartered in Miami and Brussels, with additional global offices in Denver, Bangkok, London, Madrid, Skopje, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, visit www.mediagenix.tv.

*“Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) - North America Market Outlook.” Statista, Nov. 2023.

