Tanuki Announces “Cheeky” Memecoin Launchpad on Solana and Live Token Presale

DUBAI, UAE, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanuki launched recently on Solana, aiming to “redefine the meme game and bring unprecedented joy to the community” through the Tanuki Launchpad supporting reliable memecoin projects. The platform’s native token, $TANUPAD, is now available for presale.

The project has a laidback approach to the crypto cosmos, promoting fairness and transparency for all while communicating in a humorous, “cheeky” tone. Its mission is to empower genuine meme projects and accelerate innovation in the blockchain space via the $TANUPAD token, available in a total supply of 2 billion tokens.

One of the platform's standout features is the Tanuki Launchpad, supporting the most used blockchains, including Solana, Ethereum, BNB, Avalanche, Arbitrum, SEI, SUI, Cardano, and Metis. By fully embracing network diversity, the launchpad can support numerous projects during their first steps into the cryptosphere and showcase their potential to a broader audience.

The $TANUPAD token fuels the growing Tanuki ecosystem and provides holders with numerous benefits. For example, holding $TANUPAD gives governance influence and a say in the project's evolution. Moreover, holders can access potential earning opportunities by staking and farming their tokens and exploring the many lucrative opportunities on the launchpad. The platform does not impose KYC for token holders participating in IDOs, allowing for greater investor diversity.

No less than 45% of the 2 billion $TANUPAD tokens are available for the presale , which is now live. The token is listed on major exchanges, including Gate.io, Raydium, MEXC Global, LBANK, and HTX.

Tanuki's commitment to complete decentralization is visible in its smart contract code, which was stripped of all minting and freezing features. This means the owner relinquishes all control and guarantees a fair and transparent use for all participants.

Another feature that sets Tanuki apart from numerous memecoin projects is its setup system, which controls participation in launchpads and prevents possible dumps. Additionally, the platform protects project launches from potential rug pulls through advanced safety systems. These security measures distinguish Tanuki as a reliable launchpad for projects that are not counterfeit or deceptive.

About Tanuki

Tanuki launched in 2024 with the goal of becoming a beacon of transparency and trustworthiness among memecoin project launchpads. To this end, it commits to fostering an inclusive and collaborative ecosystem that enables projects to raise funds, connect with investors, and gain widespread adoption across multiple blockchain networks.

The project benefits from an expert team of professionals building its path toward global visibility and use. One of their objectives is to establish a robust and loyal community and engage with it via social media channels, such as X (Twitter) and Telegram .

Following the ongoing presale, Tanuki will seek to obtain more listings on decentralized and centralized exchanges, introduce the staking platform, and integrate SUI and SEI networks with its launchpad. Future plans include the launch of its proprietary DEX, Tanuki Launchpad Swap.

So far, Tanuki has successfully passed an audit with SolidProof , one of the industry’s top auditors.

You can learn more about Tanuki at these links: Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram







