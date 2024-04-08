Trex Named Most Sustainable Decking Brand

Composite Decking Leader Honored by Green Building Community for 14th Consecutive Year

WINCHESTER, Va., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 14th year in a row, Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, has been named Green Builder Media’s Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category. Trex is the only brand in the building industry to win top honors in its category every year since the program started in 2010.



“It is incredibly meaningful and affirming to have our work and brand consistently recognized by green building experts and trade professionals who actively seek out high-quality, eco-friendly products for their projects,” said Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex. “Sustainability is no longer a ‘nice to have’ but a meaningful requirement among increasingly eco-conscious consumers. We are pleased to offer a product that not only outperforms and outlasts wood but also delivers premium aesthetics and a sustainable option for builders and homeowners looking to reduce their environmental impact.”

Trex composite decking is made from up to 95% recycled and reclaimed material, including a mix of polyethylene plastic film waste and industrial wood scrap. Each year, the company repurposes more than one billion pounds of these materials in the making of its world-famous decking. Over the past three decades, Trex has upcycled more than five billion pounds of discarded polyethylene film, making it one of the largest recyclers of flexible plastics in North America.

Trex’s manufacturing process is also eco-friendly, using recycled, reclaimed and other waste resources whenever possible. A closed-loop recirculation system recycles approximately 99% of the water used in the production of Trex products. The company’s manufacturing sites use biodegradable, vegetable-based hydraulic fluid in trucks and trailers, allowing for the recycling or disposal of used fluids without harming the environment.

“Trex was founded on sustainable practices and is committed to being environmentally responsible in our processes as well as our products,” noted Adkins. “We were ‘green’ long before it was on-trend and we are proud to lead the way for our industry now that it is becoming table stakes for all.”

To determine the Sustainable Brand Index, Green Builder Media merges macro market trends with the micro user-specific results of its annual Reader’s Choice Survey. Scores are based on online and social brand sentiment, the number of positive mentions about a brand in correlation with others in the same category, and a survey of eco-conscious building professionals. Based on these combined factors, the program recognizes the most sustainable, innovative and highest performing brands in the green building industry.

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media group focused on green building and responsible growth. The complete results of the 2024 Readers’ Choice Survey and Brand Index are published in the March/April issue of Green Builder magazine.

For more information about Trex's high-performance, eco-friendly products, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

