Grading Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 15 in Clear Lake

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 4, 2024

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. – On Monday, April 15, 2024, grading work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 15 from Clear Lake to S.D. Highway 28. As grading begins, the highway will be closed to through traffic. The project includes grading, structure work, and interim surfacing.

The project will reconstruct 12 miles on Highway 15. The anticipated project schedule is to grade in sections. Weather dependent, the south half of the project will be graded from mid-April to late July. The north half of the project will be graded from July to mid-November.

Pre-Construction Informational Meeting:

A pre-construction informational meeting will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2024, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Clear Lake Community Room, located at 125 3rd Ave. S. in Clear Lake. This meeting is open to all area residents and commuters to attend. The informational meeting is designed to provide general construction project details and the proposed schedule.

The prime contractor on the $11.5 million project is Bowes Construction of Brookings, SD. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/hwy15-clearlake-pcn-04hl.

