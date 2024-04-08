electroCore Announces the Launch of Truvaga Plus® for General Wellness

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer mobile app-enabled product for general wellness, Truvaga Plus, which will be available on www.truvaga.com beginning April 8, 2024.



Our first general wellness product, Truvaga 350, exceeded our expectations and Truvaga Plus will be an exciting addition to the Truvaga brand. Truvaga Plus is engineered to seamlessly integrate into daily routines and is a holistic and convenient solution to manage stress and enhance overall wellbeing.

Key features of Truvaga Plus include:

Mobile App Connectivity: Empowering users to control sessions, plan schedules, and track progress conveniently through our integrated mobile application.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of our next generation, app-enabled general wellness product, Truvaga Plus,” stated Dan Goldberger, CEO of electroCore. “Truvaga Plus leverages the innovative non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology of its predecessor, Truvaga 350, while offering enhanced features and benefits to provide a drug-free solution for achieving a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.”

Truvaga Plus is available for purchase exclusively through electroCore’s eCommerce platform, www.truvaga.com and comes with a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee. Complimentary, best in class 1:1 virtual training is offered to every customer by the company’s customer experience team.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

About Truvaga Plus

Truvaga Plus is a revolutionary handheld vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes the company’s proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. It’s designed to work with the body to balance the nervous system to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better. Truvaga Plus is intended for general health and wellness purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent any disease.

For more information, please visit www.truvaga.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects, new and existing wellness product offerings, new eCommerce site, and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments including focus group study results; the Company’s business prospects in the United States (including its e-commerce initiatives) and other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the ability to successfully launch and commercialize Truvaga Plus, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com