Kevon Aberdeen of Aberdeen Wellness Spa to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the demands and pressures of daily life and all the worries and anxieties we are constantly plagued with, it can take a devastating toll on our physical and mental health. If we seek out a medical health professional, generally he will give us a pill that masks our pain but doesn’ heal our mind, body, and spirit. Fortunately, there are many holistic approaches to wellness available today and one of the best ways to effectively ease our stress and manage pain is by going to Aberdeen Wellness Spa, a high-quality luxury spa located on the opulent Fifth Avenue in New York City and getting hydrotherapy treatments. Imagine treating yourself to a lavish spa day in a relaxing environment that caters to your well-being while healing your aches and pains.

Known to offer a wide range of incredible healing effects hydrotherapy, the practice of using water for therapy, helps treat a wide range of ailments such as high blood pressure, anxiety, relieves pain, aching joints, boosted energy and improved sleep, and sore muscles. It can even treat chronic health conditions such as fibromyalgia and arthritis.

Kevon Aberdeen, the owner of Aberdeen Wellness Spa, uses the Bimini NanoJet® Oxygen Perfusion system, a revolutionary wellness experience that combines the healing powers of oxygen and hydrotherapy. His oxygen hydrotherapy session works by having the individual soak in a jacuzzi tub infused with ultra fine oxygen nanobubbles that greatly increases the oxygen concentration in the body, pores, tissues and eventually in their bloodstream resulting in extraordinary health benefits for our entire well-being.

Whether you’re experiencing pain, stiffness, bruising, or muscle pain, oxygen hydrotherapy provides relief like nothing you have ever experienced before. All guests leave the spa revitalized, less stressed, and with greatly improved skin, organ and cell quality.

Kevon invites you to relax and rejuvenate in his state-of-the-art facility where he caters to all your wellness needs. Imagine pampering yourself in pure luxury as you unwind and forget all your worries while you listen to music, sip wine, chat with friends, while removing toxins from your body. He promises you the most memorable and enjoyable experience that will literally change your life because you genuinely heal mind and body.

Besides oxygen hydrotherapy, Kevon also offers a wide range of treatments and services all geared towards having you look and feel rejuvenated. These services include Coolsculpting®, trigger point massage, deep tissue massage, hot stone massage, Swedish massage, chemical peels, microneedling, dermaplaning, anti-aging facials and acne facials.

When you just need to get away from it all, Aberdeen Wellness Spa provides world class service and the utmost in rejuvenating relaxation to soothe your stress. Nothing will make you feel more relaxed or wipe away your stress.

Plan your visit and get ready for holistic restorative treatments that will bring you to the next level in optimal health and wellness.

Besides his spa, Kevon, a heart felt young man originally from Trinidad and Tobago, who loves to give back to others, is also the co-founder and CFO of another reputable business, NexGem Talent Management. NexGem is a global full-service agency specializing in scouting and managing emerging talent to legendary status. They also provide a wide array of expertise, ranging from athlete representation, contract negotiation, endorsement, sponsorship, sports finance, health-tech and accounting. Further, they are organizers of training camps and sports tournaments in areas such as, athletics, soccer, rugby and more across five continents. Kevon travels to underprivileged countries seeking out youths who are skilled and talented between the ages of 17 to 23. His ultimate goal is assisting these talented individuals realize their dream of becoming a professional or helping them secure a scholarship.

Kevon also secured the exclusive distribution rights for Precover®, a plant based anti-inflammatory product that can control the amount of inflammation the body produces. Precover® reduces muscle pain and muscle soreness and has been medically approved by the FDA and WADA. Kevon, through NexGem, has exclusive rights to distribute the Bimini NanoJet® Oxygen Perfusion system and Precover® throughout the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, India and Bangladesh.

For more information, visit https://www.aberdeenspa.com/

