TESSAN's WTA Series: Redefining Travel Charging with the Ultimate Award-Winning Travel Adapter

Hong Kong, China, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where travel and technology intersect more than ever, TESSAN proudly announces its groundbreaking WTA series, the recipient of the prestigious Muse Design Award. This innovative series is a beacon of TESSAN’s commitment to transforming the travel adapter industry through unparalleled innovation, efficiency, and global connectivity.





A Travel Companion Like No Other

The WTA Series, a testament to TESSAN's visionary ethos, combines state-of-the-art GaN technology with practical design to offer travelers an unparalleled charging experience. Serving over 150 countries, the WTA Series is not merely a travel adapter; it's a universal key to staying connected, no matter where your adventures lead.

Unmatched Innovation and Universal Compatibility

Featuring universal coverage for over 150 countries, the WTA series is an indispensable tool for global adventurers:

·GaN Technology: Charges devices four times faster than conventional adapters, ensuring your journey is powered by efficiency and safety.

·USB C Fast Charging: Offers up to 35W MAX, rapidly charging your devices.

·All-in-1 Design: Accommodates up to 6 devices simultaneously, redefining efficiency and convenience in travel adapters.

·Compact and Safe: Engineered for portability and equipped with double fuse protection, offering peace of mind while saving space in your luggage.





Innovative Design Meets Efficiency

At the core of the WTA Series lies its cutting-edge GaN chip, which not only facilitates faster charging without the risk of overheating but also epitomizes the fusion of innovative design and efficiency. This series sets a new benchmark for what travelers can expect from a travel adapter.





Safety and Portability Prioritized

TESSAN understands the varied needs of modern travelers, crafting the WTA Series to not just empower but also protect. The emphasis on safety, combined with its lightweight design, ensures travelers can explore with confidence, knowing their charging needs are met without compromising luggage space.





Empowering Global Adventures

"Exploration should know no bounds, and with the WTA series, it doesn’t have to," states Alex, TESSAN's CEO and lead product designer. This adapter series is a commitment to making every corner of the globe accessible and powered, ensuring travelers stay connected effortlessly.

Availability

For globetrotters and business travelers alike, the TESSAN world travel adapter is now available for purchase on https://tessan.com/ and TESSAN's Amazon online store https://amz.run/91Is . Its compact size and powerful charging capabilities are set to become an indispensable part of travel gear for anyone who values both function and form.

About TESSAN

Since its inception in 2015, TESSAN has been at the forefront of the charging solution industry, dedicated to enhancing the way people live and travel through innovation and efficiency, setting the gold standard for household charging strips and travel adapters. With a vision to connect people to a better life, TESSAN has earned the trust of over 20 million users worldwide. TESSAN’s commitment to quality, innovation, and user experience has made it the go-to brand for charging solutions that simplify and enhance the way people live and travel.





