ManTech Names Barbara Haines-Parmele as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intelligence Sector

HERNDON, Va., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, today announced that it has promoted Barbara Haines-Parmele to Executive Vice President and General Manager of the company’s Intelligence Sector. Reporting to CEO and President Matt Tait, Haines-Parmele will lead strategic and operational initiatives to address the Intelligence Community’s (IC) most critical missions.



“With a track record of exceeding client expectations, Barbara is known for her total dedication to mission needs in the IC with innovative technology solutions and highly talented people,” said ManTech CEO Matt Tait. “As a ManTech leader, Barbara excels in client satisfaction, workforce management and financial performance that drive business growth.”

Previously, Haines-Parmele served as Vice President of the National Intelligence Solutions (NIS) Division – part of ManTech’s Intelligence Sector.

“ManTech has served the U.S. Intelligence Community for decades, providing sophisticated technology solutions that give our nation a strategic edge,” said Haines-Parmele. “I am proud to build on our many achievements.”

Haines-Parmele has more than 25 years of experience in management consulting and bringing technology to the federal government, financial services and Fortune 500 companies. She joined ManTech as a program manager in 2006 and since 2018 has served as Vice President leading programs supporting key Intelligence Community clients.

Haines-Parmele holds a Masters in Training and Organizational Development and a B.A. in Political Science from Penn State University. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA).

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

Executive Director, External Communications

Mobile: 571-446-7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbc08229-248b-4d9c-9a43-e2b83cd7488f