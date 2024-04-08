Submit Release
Actuate Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (Actuate), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today two poster presentations from scientific collaborators at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California.

The abstracts are currently available on the AACR meeting website. The posters will be available online at https://actuatetherapeutics.com/news-media/ following the presentations.

Poster Presentation Details:

  • Abstract 4658 / 11: Genome wide CRISPR/Cas9 library screening identifies aurora kinase A as a regulator of elraglusib sensitivity in pancreatic cancer
    Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM
    New Compounds and Drug Targets
    Presenter: Li Ding, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Location: Poster Section 27
  • Abstract 6426 / 5: Identification of potential immune biomarkers for GSK-3 inhibitor elraglusib (9- ING-41) in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic cancer
    Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM
    Session Predictive Biomarkers 6
    Presenter: Taylor Weiskittel, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
    Location: Poster Section 44

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact cancers. Actuate’s lead drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DDR pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

CONTACT:
Public Relations Dept.,
Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.
+1 (847) 986-4190
info@actuatetherapeutics.com


