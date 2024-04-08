Keep promoting Việt Nam-Russia oil and gas cooperation: says PM

VIETNAM, April 8 - HÀ NỘI — PM Phạm Minh Chính called for continuously promoting Việt Nam-Russia oil and gas cooperation when receiving Kudryashov Sergei Ivanovich, General Director of Russian Zarubezhneft Company, in Hà Nội on April 8.

Expressing support for promoting the handling of difficulties in cooperation projects between Zarubezhneft and Petrovietnam, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam always supports and creates conditions to promote oil and gas cooperation between the two countries, on the principle of "harmonious benefits and shared risks."

The PM requested leaders of Zarubezhneft and Petrovietnam to discuss and propose solutions for handling shortcomings for better oil and gas cooperation results between the two countries in the coming years.

At the same time, the PM also requested ministries and branches to review the implementation of cooperation agreements between senior leaders of the two countries, including the oil and gas sector, and include them in the upcoming meeting agenda of the Việt Nam- Russia Intergovernmental Committee.

The leader of the Vietnamese Government hoped that the Russian side would support and handle existing issues in oil and gas cooperation between the two countries and create conditions for Petrovietnam to expand investment in Russia. He also requested Zarubezhneft and Petrovietnam establish a working group to promote handling problems and research and propose appropriate cooperation contents.

Zarubezhneft General Director said that after more than 40 years of cooperation, the Joint Venture Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro achieved many successes in geological exploration and oil and gas exploitation, creating jobs and contributing to each country's budget.

“Zarubezhneft and Petrovietnam are coordinating to well implement high-level agreements between the two countries in the field of oil and gas cooperation,” said Ivanovich.

Ivanovich said the Russian side wanted to continue promoting cooperation with Việt Nam in all fields, especially economics, trade and investment, including oil and gas cooperation.

“Zarubezhneft Company wants to expand cooperation with Việt Nam to other fields, including offshore wind power development in Việt Nam,” said Ivanovich.

He affirmed to continue to create favourable conditions to expand the development of Rusvietpetro's projects in Russia and to develop more balanced oil and gas cooperation projects in Việt Nam and Russia.

He also suggested that PM Chính direct the two sides to coordinate to resolve difficulties and obstacles in cooperation projects. — VNS