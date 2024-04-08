Theriva™ Biologics Announces Presentation at the American Society for Cell and Gene Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating the potential synergy between lead product candidate, VCN-01 and liposomal irinotecan in a human pancreatic mouse xenograft. Data will be featured in a poster presentation at the American Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting, being held both virtually and in Baltimore from May 7-11, 2024.



“We look forward to presenting data at the upcoming ASGCT meeting that further highlight the potential of our systemically administered oncolytic adenovirus, VCN-01, to synergistically combine with an expanding range of standard-of-care chemotherapies for difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Steven A. Shallcross, Chief Executive Officer of Theriva Biologics. “ Our on-going VIRAGE Phase 2b trial is evaluating VCN-01 in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The enhanced anti-tumor effects observed in the human pancreatic mouse xenograft model with VCN-01 and liposomal irinotecan provides compelling support for evaluating the combination of VCN-01 with the additional first-line pancreatic cancer chemotherapy regimens NALIRIFOX and FOLFIRINOX to provide a portfolio of improved therapeutic combinations for patients with this deadly disease.”

ASGCT Presentation Details

Title: Enhanced Anti-Tumor Efficacy of Combination Therapy with the Oncolytic Adenovirus, VCN-01, and Liposomal Irinotecan in a Human Pancreatic Mouse Xenograft

1760 Session Title: Cancer - Oncolytic Viruses

Cancer - Oncolytic Viruses Presenting Author: Dr. Sheila Connelly, Vice President of Research, Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Dr. Sheila Connelly, Vice President of Research, Theriva Biologics, Inc. Poster Session Date and Time: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET



About Theriva™ Biologics, Inc.

Theriva™ Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company is advancing a new oncolytic adenovirus platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. The Company’s lead candidates are: (1) VCN-01, an oncolytic adenovirus designed to replicate selectively and aggressively within tumor cells, and to degrade the tumor stroma barrier that serves as a significant physical and immunosuppressive barrier to cancer treatment; (2) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent microbiome damage, thereby limiting overgrowth of pathogenic organisms such as VRE (vancomycin resistant Enterococci) and reducing the incidence and severity of acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients; and (3) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Theriva Biologics’ website at www.therivabio.com.

