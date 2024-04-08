Indian Institute of Technology Madras, India Launches Research Foundation to Drive Global Aspirations
- Enable deeptech startups from Institute to access global markets, capital, funding for research & innovation and scale Academic Programs on global stageCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHENNAI, 8th April 2024: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (www.iitm.ac.in/), the top-ranked Educational Institute in the country, has established a Research Foundation to drive its global aspirations.
Named the ‘IIT Madras Research Foundation’, it is being set up with a vision to expand the institutes’ global footprint, drive growth in Innovation and Entrepreneurship and increase engagement with Industry and R&D partnerships.
It will enable deep-tech start-ups coming out of the Institute’s cutting-edge tech ecosystem landscape to access global markets, capital, funding for research and innovation and scale its International Academic Master’s and Doctoral Programs through strategic University Collaborations as well as Industry Partnerships.
The Institute has nurtured over the years, state-of-the-art research and tech innovations that have disrupted markets, including Ather, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up founded by the Institute’s alumni that dominates India’s Two Wheelers EV segment. IIT Madras is the first among IITs to set up a full-fledged international campus at Zanzibar-Tanzania in Africa, which started its academic session in July 2023.
IIT Madras has a rich Research and Innovation portfolio in international markets including 161 Active Patents in the US. There are also over 10,000 IIT Madras alumni working across the U.S. in not only senior leadership positions of top corporate firms but as founders of many mature companies and disruptive tech start-ups as well.
To realise this vision, The Institute has appointed Mr. Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, a senior business management and technology professional, as the first CEO of IITM Research Foundation.
Outlining the vision for IIT Madras Research Foundation, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “IITMRF is a strategic initiative aligned with India’s vision to become the Vishwaguru and to be a creator of global startups. We are delighted to have Mr. Narayan, an industry veteran lead this initiative as its CEO.”
The Key focus areas of the foundation will include
Giving global access to Start-ups from the IIT Madras ecosystem and providing them exposure to new markets, capital & technological adjacencies
Scaling of International Academic Programs through Strategic Collaboration and Industry Partnerships
Patents and technologies ready for commercialisation
Speaking about the goals of the Foundation, Mr. Madhav Narayan, CEO, IIT Madras Research Foundation, said, “The Foundation would be a scalable and sustainable ‘plug and play’ platform with local flavour, to take IIT Madras assets global, fuelling exponential growth in innovation and entrepreneurship, enhanced Industry Engagement and R&D partnerships.”
Mr. Madhav Narayan is an industry veteran with over 37 years of diverse multi-geo experience in strategizing, building, transforming, and scaling businesses for global technology multinationals such as Intel, HP, Dell, Samsung and Epson, among others.
