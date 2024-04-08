Minister Thembi Nkadimeng releases details of funds disbursed to municipalities and provinces for disaster interventions, 9 Apr

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) will release details of the funds disbursed to Municipalities and Provinces for disaster interventions. The disbursed funds follows the classification and declaration of particular occurrences as national disasters in terms of Section 23(3) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act 57 of 2002) by the Minister of CoGTA.

This disbursement of funds is in accordance with section 25(3)(a) of the Division of Revenue Act, 2023 (Act No. 5 of 2023), as amended by the Division of Revenue Amendment Act, 2023 (Act No. 24 of 2023).

Following the release of the details of the funds, Minister Nkadimeng joined by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC of COGTA, Ms Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi will also handover the rectification of sewer reticulation and construction of the Wastewater Treatment Works in Ward 5 of the Abaqulusi local municipality in the Zululand District.

The life changing project to be handed over was constructed by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent’s (MISA), which is the implementing agent of the Department of Cooperative Governance.

Prior to the implementation of this project, the communities in Bhokwe Village and the Hostels grappled with an outdated and dilapidated waterborne sewer system, initially provide by Anglo-American coal mine over 50 years ago. Characterized by frequent bursts, blockages, and overflowing manholes, the aging infrastructure posed challenges to the residents' health and well-being. Added to this, other areas within Bhokwe Settlement relied on VIP toilets, further highlighting the disparity in sanitation infrastructure.

This project is estimated to be benefitting a population of 1715 individuals across 245 households by ensuring that the community and other stakeholders in Bhokwe have access to and are using adequate and reliable functioning sewer system.

Below are the details of the programme for the day:

PART A: MEDIA BRIEFING

Date: 09 April 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Black Horses Lodge and conference centre, 789 Dagbreek Road, Hlobane, Vryheid

PART B: HANDOVER OF THE BHOKWE RECTIFICATION OF SEWER RETICULATION & CONSTRUCTION OF THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT WORKS:

Date: 09 April 2024

Time: 11:00

Venue: Xulu Msiyane Thusong Centre , Ward 5 , Bhokwe Village, Vryheid

Enquiries:

Mr. Legadima Leso - COGTA national

Cell: 066 479 9904

Mr. Tsekiso Machike – COGTA National MLO

Cell: 078 237 3900

Mr. Sboniso Mgadi – COGTA KZN MLO

Cell: 078 106 3911