Advertising Community Celebrates the Pioneers of Change at the 7th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Event
Over 50 organizations unite in NYC to highlight DEIB excellence in the advertising industry on April 11
It’s the only industry event that brings together senior and early-stage team members across the marketing ecosystem and reflects the extraordinary diversity among the next generation of leaders.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advertising industry is gathering for a significant celebration of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) at the upcoming 7th Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors event. Taking place on April 11, the ad industry’s largest Spring event will be hosted at the Hall des Lumières, 51 Chambers Street, New York City, marking a pivotal moment for over 50 leading media, marketing, and advertising organizations.
— Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage Education Foundation
Organized by the MediaVillage Education Foundation, a nonprofit championed by media ecologist Jack Myers, the event is dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusivity within the advertising-supported media sector. This year's ceremony will honor the achievements of 14 standout companies, organizations, and trade associations that have embedded DEIB at the core of their growth strategies. The inductees are AD CLUB of New York, A+E Networks, Alma Advertising, ANA/AIMM, Bold Culture, Disney, FUTURE NOW, General Motors, Horizon Media, MAGNA Global, Mattel, Inc., McDonald’s, Reckitt, and Walton Isaacson. For more information and to register to attend visit https://week.advancingdiversity.org.
In addition to the induction ceremony, the event will feature a networking opportunity that brings together leaders and emerging talent from more than 50 companies. This gathering aims to highlight the strides made in fostering diversity within the advertising industry since the inception of the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors in 2018.
Participants represent a wide array of organizations, including but not limited to 4A’s, Active International, AMC Networks, American Family Insurance, Ampersand, Ana Ceppi, Association of National Advertisers (ANA), Cigna, Corporate Synergies Group (CSG), dentsu, Fidelity Investments, FOX Corp., Google, GroupM, Hallmark Media, IPG Mediabrands, Johnson & Johnson, Media Financial Management (MFM), Meta, Modern Executive Solutions, Multicultural Marketing Resources (MMR), NBCUniversal, Netflix, NPR, P&G, Paramount Advertising, Publicis Media, reachTV, Reckitt, Screenvision Media, Scripps Networks, Simulmedia, Talon, TelevisaUnivision, TikTok, UP Entertainment, VML, Warner Bros. Discovery, Wide Orbit.
Jack Myers, the visionary behind this initiative, stated, “While it’s just one night, it’s the only industry event that brings together senior and early-stage team members across the marketing ecosystem and reflects the extraordinary diversity among the next generation of leaders." He emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of DEIB professionals in spearheading successful organizational change, thereby inspiring ongoing investment in these crucial initiatives.
Since its founding in 2018, the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors has served as a beacon for recognizing and celebrating those committed to enhancing diversity. These efforts have not only enriched their businesses but have also set best practices across the industry. The MediaVillage Education Foundation continues its mission to empower and elevate talent, fostering an environment where innovation thrives and sustainable growth is achieved through diversity.
For more information about the MediaVillage Education Foundation, visit https://week.advancingdiversity.org. Learn more about the educational resources of MediaVillage at http://www.aboutmediavillage.com. For partnership inquiries, contact Robin Wallace at robin@MediaVillage.org or Maryann Teller at Maryann@MediaVillage.org, and for media inquiries, reach out to Diane Stefani at Diane@MediaVillage.org.
About MediaVillage Education Foundation:
MediaVillage Education Foundation is an award-winning 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive community through collective investment in education and positive impact. Its mission is to empower and elevate talent by providing education, inspiration, encouragement, and meaningful connections, with the goal of unleashing the full potential of the industry’s workforce, igniting innovation, and driving sustainable business growth. Founder Jack Myers was honored with the 2023 Silver Award for Technological Achievement in Education by the MERIT Awards program. Visit www.aboutmediavillage.com for more information. Follow MediaVillage Education Foundation at LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.
Diane Stefani
MediaVillage Education Foundation
diane@mediavillage.org