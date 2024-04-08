Breakthrough in Immune Cell Expansion: Pluri Granted U.S Patent for New Method

Pluri’s patent enables mass-scale production of immune cell therapies

New patented technology is applicable for the expansion of a variety of immune cells

Technology sets stage for potential immune cell therapy advancements and targets an estimated total addressable market of $11.66 billion by 2030

HAIFA, Israel, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading biotechnology company, Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR) (TASE:PLUR) (“Pluri” or the “Company”), which transforms cells into solutions that promote global wellbeing and sustainability, today unveiled a novel method for expansion of immune cells using proprietary technology and announced it was granted a new U.S. patent titled, “System and Methods for Immune Cells Expansion and Activation in Large Scale.”

Pluri's novel technology represents a paradigm shift in immune cell expansion methodologies because, unlike traditional approaches, its method employs a fundamentally different concept. Pluri’s proprietary 3D cell expansion technology mimics the natural lymph node like environment that immune cells have within the human body. The tightly controlled and fully automated bioreactor system provides cells with the conditions they need in order to expand, enabling efficient expansion of immune cells at scale and quality. This innovative approach ensures that the produced immune cells retain their integrity, functionality, and therapeutic efficacy, thus offering a promising solution to meet the escalating demand for advanced cell-based therapies for immune disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

Reaching More Patients by Creating Allogeneic Cell Product Candidates

Pluri's patented technology marks an important milestone in the field of allogeneic cell therapy, positioning the Company at the forefront of innovation. By addressing the critical challenges faced by current allogeneic cell therapies, such as limited donor cell availability and scalability issues, Pluri’s technology can potentially open doors to vast opportunities for therapeutic advancement and commercial success. With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility, Pluri is poised to lead the charge towards realizing the full potential of allogeneic cell therapy, ultimately transforming the lives of patients worldwide.

“We believe that our continued investment in technology, paired with two decades of expertise, enable us to develop the next generation of medical treatments,” said Yaky Yanay, CEO and President of Pluri. “Pluri’s patented technology represents a significant leap forward in the field of immune cell expansion, addressing the growing global demand for advanced cell-based therapies. By harnessing the power of our proprietary technology, we are not only advancing the possibilities of allogeneic cell therapy, we are also reaffirming our commitment to improving patient outcomes worldwide.”

Total addressable market

The patented technology addresses the global immune cell engineering market size which is expected to reach $11.66 billion by 2030, from $2.82 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

