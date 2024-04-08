CareCloud’s medSR division to Showcase Consultation and Implementation Services at Becker’s Annual Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc . (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announces the participation of its medSR division at the Becker’s Annual Conference. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago from April 8th to the 11th, 2024.



The Becker’s Annual Conference serves as a platform for healthcare professionals to exchange insights into the evolving healthcare landscape. Attendees can expect discussions on emerging trends and connections that drive progress in the healthcare sector.

CareCloud's medSR division, featured at booth 215, will showcase its range of healthcare IT consulting and implementation services, including project management, subject matter experts (SMEs), IT staffing solutions, interim leadership support, training programs, and activation services. medSR's professionals leverage their platform expertise and operational strategies to meet client expectations efficiently.

Dwight Garvin, medSR's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, emphasized the importance of staying at the forefront of technological advancements in healthcare. He stressed the need for healthcare institutions to stay updated to deliver superior patient care. “Through collaboration with medSR, healthcare systems can access consultation services to optimize operations, refine revenue cycle management, and devise IT strategies,” he said. “This approach empowers healthcare systems to lower costs and elevate patient care.”

Attendees visiting booth 215 will have the opportunity to engage with medSR's professionals, who deliver customized solutions tailored to each organization's needs. Whether it involves streamlining workflows, implementing software solutions, or enhancing operational frameworks, medSR aims to deliver measurable outcomes and operational excellence.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

About medSR

A division of CareCloud, medSR is a leading provider of comprehensive IT and operational services. Their portfolio includes EHR implementation, training, activation, optimization and support, as well as a wide range of revenue cycle consulting and managed services. With a dedicated and diverse team, medSR offers invaluable guidance to academic institutions, health systems, community hospitals, and medical practices throughout their entire technology transformation journey. From system selection and end-user training to revenue cycle optimization and beyond, medSR is committed to delivering exceptional solutions.

