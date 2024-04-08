There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,071 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Trixeo Aerosphere, Budesonide,Formoterol (fumarate),Glycopyrronium bromide, decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area:…
P/0068/2023 : EMA decision of 10 March 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for budesonide / glycopyrronium bromide / formoterol (fumarate), (Trixeo Aerosphere), (EMEA-002063-PIP01-16-M02)
First published: Last updated:
You just read:
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Trixeo Aerosphere, Budesonide,Formoterol (fumarate),Glycopyrronium bromide, decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area:…
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.