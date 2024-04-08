Submit Release
Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector Launch Data & AI Center of Excellence

According to a new press release, Accenture Federal Services and Google Public Sector have launched a Data & AI Center of Excellence, dedicated to aiding federal agencies in enhancing citizen services through tailor-made solutions, leveraging Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies. With a focus on supporting sensitive and classified workloads while adhering to regulatory compliance standards, the center offers secure data management platforms and assets to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of government operations. This initiative represents an evolution in the strategic partnership between Accenture Federal Services and Google, signaling a concerted effort to integrate cutting-edge AI capabilities into federal agency operations.

John Goodman, CEO of Accenture Federal Services, emphasized the transformative potential of large language models in synthesizing, analyzing, and contextualizing data ethically and responsibly, heralding a new era of operational efficiency and innovation for federal agencies. The partnership aims to expedite the development, automation, and scaling of AI applications to accelerate content discovery, modernize call center interactions, and enhance end-user experiences, aligning with the broader objective of delivering seamless and intuitive government services.

Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector, highlighted the imperative for federal agencies to harness advanced data management capabilities to fully leverage the potential of AI in mission-critical tasks. Leveraging Google’s foundational expertise in AI research and data accessibility principles, the Data & AI Center of Excellence is poised to equip federal clients with state-of-the-art capabilities, including Google Cloud’s AI-powered code generation tools, to streamline software development processes and drive successful mission outcomes. This collaboration underscores Google’s commitment to empowering governmental entities with innovative solutions that unlock the value of their vast data repositories.

