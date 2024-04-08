The Week Ahead 08 – 14 April 2024

Plenary session, Brussels

EU migration and asylum rules. On Wednesday, Parliament is set to give its final green light to the reform of the EU’s asylum and migration rules. The new rules will ensure responsibility sharing among member states in the management of migrant arrivals, a more efficient response in case of crisis, and respect of fundamental rights. Before the vote, MEPs will review the ten legal acts in a debate with Council and Commission. On Tuesday at 13.00, lead MEPs will brief journalists on the content of the reform.

Reform of the energy and electricity markets. On Thursday, MEPs will debate and take a final vote on the reform of the EU electricity market to protect consumers from sudden price shocks and on new rules to facilitate the uptake of renewable and low-carbon gases, including hydrogen, on the EU’s gas market.

Honey labelling/“Breakfast directives”: On Wednesday, plenary is set to adopt the revision of the so-called “breakfast directives”, which aim to help consumers make informed and healthier decisions on agri-food products such as honey, fruit juice, jam and marmalades. Urban wastewater. On Wednesday, MEPs are expected to approve new rules on the collection, treatment and discharge of urban wastewater to protect the environment and human health more effectively.

Carbon removals. On Wednesday, plenary is set to adopt a new law setting up an EU certification framework for carbon removals to boost their use and help achieve EU climate neutrality by 2050. Child sexual abuse online. On Wednesday, plenary will take a final vote to ensure internet platforms can continue applying measures to detect child sexual abuse material online, until 3 April 2026.

Methane emissions. On Wednesday, MEPs are expected to approve new rules to reduce methane emissions from the energy sector to reach the EU’s climate goals and improve air quality.

EU pharmaceutical policy. MEPs will debate and vote on Wednesday on their position to revamp EU pharmaceutical legislation that aims to foster innovation and enhance the security of supply, accessibility and affordability of medicines.

Russia’s undemocratic presidential elections. On Wednesday, MEPs will debate the consequences of the undemocratic presidential elections in Russia on 18 March, including their illegitimate extension to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

Hungary/Slovakia: threats to rule of law. On Wednesday, MEPs will quiz the Council and the Commission on the ongoing Article 7 hearings regarding the state of democracy in Hungary, with a focus on the implications for the EU budget. On Thursday, plenary will also look into alleged attacks on the rule of law and media freedom in Slovakia.

His Majesty King Philippe. On Wednesday at 12.30, His Majesty King Philippe, King of the

Belgians, will address MEPs in a formal sitting. Press briefing. The European Parliament press services will hold a last-minute online press briefing on the 10 – 11 April plenary session at 11.30 on Wednesday.

President’s Diary. On Wednesday morning, EP President Metsola will meet Finnish President Alexander Stubb and will participate in the ceremony to mark the naming of the European Parliament’s Scholl building. She will then meet His Majesty King Philippe, King of the Belgians, before he addresses the plenary. In the afternoon, she will meet the President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová.