Forward look: 8 – 21 April 2024

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 12 April 2024

The Council will seek to approve conclusions on the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

Ministers will exchange views on the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Council will aim to approve the EU’s mandate for the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting of 18 April 2024. The Council will also aim to approve an EU statement for the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

Special European Council, 17-18 April 2024

EU leaders will gather in Brussels for a Special European Council meeting with a primary focus on economy and competitiveness.

Source European Council - Apr 8, 24

Distribution channels: Politics


