KISS welcomes Marvin Humes and Alex Scott MBE

Presenter and JLS star Marvin Humes will host new weekday shows on KISS and KISSTORY

TV broadcaster and sporting legend Alex Scott joins the station for Super KISSTORY on KISS every Sunday evening.

KISS is bringing new school to the old skool as self-confessed KISSTORY fans Marvin Humes and Alex Scott join the presenter line-up.

The Hit List host and JLS star Marvin Humes will become the new host of mid-mornings on KISS from 11am-1pm each weekday, kicking things off with an hour of old skool and anthems with KISSTORY on KISS. On Fridays, it’s all about launching into the weekend early with the full show dedicated to those classic KISSTORY tunes we love. Super KISSTORY is on!

Listeners can enjoy a double dose of Marvin across the week, as he takes the helm of a new 1pm-3pm show on digital sister station KISSTORY airing straight after his KISS show, Monday-Friday.

Following a successful stint on last year’s KISSTORY All-Stars series, sporting legend and presenter Alex Scott joins KISS with a weekly showcase of her other true love, music. She’ll be keeping your weekend moving with Super KISSTORY every Sunday from 7-9pm.

Marvin’s new shows start from Monday April 22nd, with Alex’s starting later that week on Sunday April 28th.

Marvin Humes said: ‘I am buzzing to become a part of the KISS family and cannot wait to be back on the radio sharing music that I love with listeners. It’s such a brilliant way to connect with people and to able to do that on a station I’ve always loved and listened to – it’s an honour!’

Alex Scott said: ‘Everyone knows that I love football, but music is just as much as part of who I am, and I’m thrilled to be back with my KISS team and digging into my collection to share more Old Skool and anthems every Sunday. I’m hoping to carry on those weekend vibes all the way into Sunday night and setting everyone up for the new week.’

KISS Content Director, Rebecca Frank said: ‘Not only are Alex and Marvin phenomenal broadcasters, but they also carry a deep passion for the music and bring the vibes and energy that the KISS brand is all about. Get involved!’

ABOUT KISS

The KISS Network is the beat of the UK, delivering the biggest tunes, exclusive content with HUGE artists and all-round positive VIBES, across multiple platforms on-air and on screen all day, every day! It’s home to KISS Breakfast with Diversity’s Jordan & Perri in the mornings, afternoons with Tyler West, the latest tracks with The Hype Chart and Ellie Prohan, and KISS Nights with the best DJs and producers in the industry. The network also houses the UK’s biggest digital commercial station KISSTORY (Old Skool & Anthems) and KISS Fresh (Non-Stop New Beats), plus ten exclusive stations including KISSTORY 90s, KISSTORY Slow Jams and KISS In The Mix which are available ad free as part of KISS Premium. Targeting 15-34 years olds, the KISS Network is available on FM and DAB Radio, online and/or via the KISS KUBE App.