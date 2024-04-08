Community football clubs across SA share in the benefits of Gather Round

As the second AFL Gather Round draws to a close, the event is set to leave a legacy for more than 40 grassroots community footy clubs, which will share in almost $2 million of funding through the new South Australian Football Facilities Fund.

The 42 clubs, representing 17 per cent of football clubs in SA, are the recipients of the first round of grants allocated under the new funding program, a collaboration between The Malinauskas Government, the AFL and SANFL.

The $8 million Fund to support the continued growth of the game is part of the legacy of AFL Gather Round for the South Australian football community.

28 metropolitan/Greater Adelaide and 14 regional projects were successful in receiving grants, from Lock on the Eyre Peninsula through to Mt Gambier in the Lower South East.

The grants will support key infrastructure projects at community clubs with a total project value of $19 million, including:

* Delivery of compliant changerooms for players and umpires at 5 clubs

* New oval lighting at 11 clubs

* Improved oval surfaces at 2 clubs

* Improved infrastructure for volunteers, players, officials and spectators - including new goal posts, backing nets, coaches boxes and scoreboards – at 24 clubs.

The SA Football Facilities Fund will assist with meeting the continuing need for significant investment to support the substantial growth and diversity of football in South Australia, as it strives towards 70,000 playing participants in 2024.

Participation in female football in South Australia has tripled since the inception of the AFLW and SANFLW competitions in 2017, with 8,644 female registered club players and more than 400 female teams in 2023.

The number of girls from the age of five participating in the entry level NAB AFL Auskick program has also doubled in South Australia since 2016, with 2,866 girls registered for Auskick in 2023.

The remaining $6 million in the pool of funding will be allocated over the next two years, with the next round of funding expected to open in August 2024.

Funding is available to Australian Rules footy clubs, local councils, umpire associations and schools or tertiary institutions.

To view the full list of grant recipients in round one of the SA Football Facilities Fund, visit the SANFL website here.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

Gather Round is an amazing celebration of football and will once again deliver a significant economic dividend for our state.

But since the beginning, we’ve been determined to deliver something more – a lasting legacy to the social and sporting fabric of South Australia.

The South Australian Football Facilities Fund is doing just that, delivering better facilities for women, men, girls and boys in community sporting clubs right across our state.

I thank the AFL and SANFL for working in partnership with us to deliver these benefits.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Hosting Gather Round is powerful. It has brought South Australians and visitors to our state together, elicited such excitement and generated strong economic benefit.

We are determined to harness Gather Round’s power in ways that help enable footy clubs across the state welcome and include people and make a lasting difference in their lives.

The physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing benefits of participating in sport are well-known. By upgrading local clubs and facilities, more community members can experience these benefits and enjoy that lovely sense of belonging that comes with being involved.

I am thrilled that 42 footy clubs across South Australia will benefit from this investment and proud of the collaboration that has made it possible. I look forward to seeing these upgrades come to life and through them, our national and much-loved game continue to grow.

Attributable to AFL CEO Andrew Dillon

While Gather Round is a wonderful opportunity to host all nine AFL games in South Australia and create a festival of footy across four days for fans, it’s important the initiative also extends beyond the fixture and has a long-term impact on footy around the state.

As we strive towards one million participants by 2033 we know we need to continue to invest in local clubs and their facilities to ensure we’re providing the best experience and environment for players, coaches, volunteers and umpires.

I’d like to thank Premier Malinauskas and the CEO of the SANFL, Darren Chandler, for their contribution to the South Australian Football Facilities Fund – it’s an incredible initiative that’s going to help sustain and grow our game for years to come.

Attributable to SANFL CEO Darren Chandler

We are thrilled to see 42 community clubs benefit from the SA Football Facilities Fund.

Improved infrastructure, lighting and oval surfaces will unlock more capacity at existing venues across the State, increasing oval access to support the growing number of participants in our game, in particular female players and umpires.

From SANFL clubs to local grassroots community clubs, the fund will enhance the capacity of facilities and, importantly, create welcoming and inclusive environments for everyone participating in our game.

Through this exciting partnership with the AFL and State Government we can ensure Gather Round leaves a long-lasting legacy for our clubs, participants, volunteers and broader communities right across South Australia.