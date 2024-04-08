Assistance for South Australian wine grape growers

Release date: 08/04/24

Wine grape growers across the state who are experiencing challenges due to the current oversupply of red wine grapes will soon be able to access additional support through a State Government grant to Rural Business Support.

The Rural Business Support Relief Fund will assist by providing financial support for impacted red wine grape growers by making available immediate grants to those eligible of up to $1,500 to accommodate routine costs. This will be in conjunction with business financial planning.

The support aims to alleviate stress for grape growers, who have felt significant impacts owing to market disruption, severe weather events and natural disasters.

A further $60,000 in funding is also being provided to Rural Business Support to increase Rural Financial Counselling Services for the wine and viticulture industry.

The ethephon vineyard resting trial will also be extended to the next vintage to give growers time to make considered business decisions. By applying this chemical, grape growers will be able to potentially save up to $2,000 per hectare in input, water, and management costs.

This support complements other measures developed to assist local industry with ongoing challenges. The State Government developed a $1.85m package to re-engage with China following the recent lifting of tariffs and previously provided $300,000 to develop and implement the Riverland Wine Blueprint.

Other support is available including the Commonwealth’s Farm Household Allowance, Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS) and the Department of Primary Industries and Region’s (PIRSA) Family and Business (FaB) Mentors.

For more information on support for wine grape growers in South Australia visit: https://pir.sa.gov.au/primary_industry/grape_and_wine

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We have been listening to the concerns raised by wine grape growers in the Riverland and across the state.

This additional funding to assist grape growers help cover routine costs through this challenging season continues our strong commitment to South Australia’s growers and local industries that underpin regional communities.

The support work through Rural Business Support will provide assistance to the wine industry which has been heavily impacted by disrupted market conditions and global over-supply.

Following my visit with a delegation of wine businesses to China last month, and the strong work of Premier Peter Malinauskas, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Federal Ministers Don Farrell and Penny Wong, I was delighted to see the lifting of the tariffs from China on Australian bottled wine.

The removal of tariffs has been welcomed by our grape-growers and wine industry.

The State Government is also supporting the wine and viticulture industry through a $1.85m re-engagement package that will assist the industry re-position South Australia as a market leader in China.