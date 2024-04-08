Construction on Multi-Million Dollar Footbridge to Start Soon

Release date: 08/04/24

A new pedestrian footbridge will be built in Port Adelaide by the end of the year after the project received planning approval from the State Commission Assessment Panel.

The 80-metre-long bridge will link Dock One and the Port Approach, providing connectivity for the promenade around the perimeter of the dock for pedestrians and cyclists.

The three-metre-wide bridge will also provide better access for current and future residents of the 650-home master-planned community on either side of Dock One, including connections to public transport along St Vincent Street.

Largs North-based BluBuilt is designing and building the bridge and has engaged architects Grieve Gillet Anderson to undertake the detailed design necessary ahead of construction.

Works are scheduled to commence on site in July, with Port Adelaide company Maritime Constructions to begin piling into the riverbed to create foundations for the bridge while precast works on the bridge structure start off-site.

The bridge is due to be completed and operational by the end of the year.

The $5 million bridge is being jointly funded by Renewal SA and developer Kite Projects. Once complete it will be owned and maintained by Renewal SA.

Renewal SA has begun preliminary discussions with the local Kaurna community and the Port Adelaide Enfield Council around the naming of the bridge.

The pedestrian bridge will provide important community infrastructure to improve accessibility and further activate the Dock One development precinct.

Dock One provides a critical supply of housing in the Port Adelaide area that will play an important role in supporting high-skilled workers.

With the first two stages of the Dock One residential project sold out, Kite Projects has just settled on a two-and-a-half-hectare allotment on the eastern side of Dock One to create Stage 3 of the redevelopment.

A total of 56 waterfront townhouses and 84 apartments will be offered, with some of the allotments already sold. This is in addition to the 110 homes already delivered, and a further 90 homes due for completion later this year as part of previous stages.

Designs are also underway to transform the old Marine and Harbors Building on St Vincent Street into a 100-key hotel with conference rooms, a restaurant, bars and a gym, providing another focal point for business and community at the Port.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Port Adelaide precinct needs the right infrastructure in place to support its growing population and this bridge is another vital component of the Dock One development.

This foot bridge will provide important accessibility in the area, encouraging people to be active in their local community and explore historic Port Adelaide.

The transformation of the Port is a testament to its urban lifestyle and its proximity to the defence industry jobs that are shaping South Australia’s future.

Attributable to Susan Close MP

This new bridge will further improve access around the Port which is undergoing significant development and rejuvenation at present.

Coupled with the new Port Dock rail spur, this new infrastructure will help people to move around the Port with much greater ease and will improve the overall amenity of the area.

Attributable to Damon Nagel, Kite Projects Managing Director

There’s a great sense of excitement around the Port, with new bars, cafes and restaurants opening and a real feeling of momentum.

That is translating into sales for the project, which continue to be very strong. Once the bridge is complete, it will make a huge difference, connecting the precinct together in a way that will ensure residents and visitors can really explore and make the most of their new community.

Projects like the bridge add meaningful amenity for the community. It is one of the most talked about projects in the Port and we believe hundreds of people will use this bridge each day.