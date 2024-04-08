Members appointed for the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election

MACAU, April 8 - The Chief Executive has appointed, in accordance with the Chief Executive Election Law, the five people that will constitute the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election, the body that will oversee the next such election.

According to Chief Executive’s Dispatch No. 58/2024 published in today’s Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Gazette, the President of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election is a Judge of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei.

The other members of the Commission are: Assistant Prosecutor-General of the Public Prosecutions Office, Mr Mai Man Ieng; President of the Collegial Panels of the Court of First Instance, Mr Seng Ioi Man; the Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, Ms Ng Wai Han; and the Director of the Government Information Bureau, Ms Chan Lou.

A separate Executive Order, No. 14/2024, issued in today’s MSAR Gazette, said that the day of polling to choose the members of the Chief Executive Election Committee is set for 11 August 2024.

The Chief Executive is appointed by the Central Government and elected by the Chief Executive Election Committee, a body representative of the broad community, and comprised of 400 members from four sectors of society.